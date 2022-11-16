Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea In Talks To Sign Arsen Zakharyan From Dynamo Moscow

IMAGO / Russian Look

Chelsea are in talks to sign Russian player Arsen Zakharyan from Dynamo Moscow.

The Arsen Zakharyan to Chelsea saga has been one that's been going on a while now, but it has been hampered by restrictions by FIFA and UEFA in terms of signing Russian players from Russian clubs.

Chelsea have huge interest in Arsen Zakharyan, and are adamant he is a huge player for the future, but up till now have been unable to put any concrete plans down to sign the player.

Zakharyan is willing to join, and the clubs are in now in talks over the deal.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Dynamo Moscow's Arsen Zakharyan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks are currently ongoing for Chelsea to sign Dynamo Moscow's Arsen Zakharyan.

It is not something that is complete or imminent right now, but it is a deal that Chelsea are currently the favourites to complete. The Blue's are frontrunners as it stands, and the player is keen on the switch.

Chelsea view Zakharyan as a major player for the future, and as they continue their pursuit of top young talents, they want him to be part of that next generation at the club.

Chelsea are favourites to sign Arsen Zakharyan.

Discussions according to Romano are happening on the club side and the player side, but nothing yet is close to being completed at this very moment.

Arsen Zakharyan to Chelsea is a deal to keep an eye out for in the next couple of months, with Chelsea fully expecting to sign the player.

