Report: Chelsea In Talks With Barcelona Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's Agents

The Gabon International could be making a surprise return to the Premier League as he is linked with the rivals of former side Arsenal.

Aubameyang has spent a half a season at Barcelona after signing a contract until 2025 with an option to agree termination in 2023.

In his short time with the Catalan club, the striker has scored an admirable 13 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, but with Barca's current financial difficulties, it is likely that the team want to offload his wages so that they can register some players that they have already signed this summer such as Andreas Christensen.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have been in contact with the attacker's agents as they look to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are on the look out for an additional striker this window, with the disappointing Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter Milan on loan.

The Blues have signed Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling this summer, but the team are still missing a key striker.

Raheem Sterling

Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly interested in Premier League veteran Jamie Vardy as well as they look to add a goal scorer to their front line.

It is expected that the Blues are nowhere near done this window, with improvements likely to come into the club in defence and attack.

