Report: Chelsea in Talks With Harvey Vale Regarding New Contract

Chelsea have been in talks with Harvey Vale over a new contract at the club, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has been at the Blues since 2016 and has risen up through the ranks at Cobham to become one of the club's most exciting prospects.

He made his first ever senior appearance for the west London side in their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Brentford, where he played 65 minutes against the Bees.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have held new talks with the youngster to discuss a fresh long-term contract.

His current deal at the club is set to expire in 2023, with the initial talks between both parties taking place in November last year.

They met again last week and despite nothing yet being agreed with the player, it is believed that talks were positive and a new contract could be finalised.

Championship side Huddersfield Town were keen on bringing Vale in on loan for the rest of the season, but Chelsea rejected the bid as Thomas Tuchel is said to be keen on having him around the first team for the remainder of the campaign.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Vale has made three appearances for the Blues this season; he came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, and in Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield.

He was also named on the bench for their opening match of the year against Liverpool in the Premier League, but was an unused substitute come full time.

