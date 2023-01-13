Report: Chelsea In Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke

Chelsea are now reportedly in talks with PSV over a move for Noni Madueke. With Arsenal set to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea have turned their attention to Madueke and plan to bring him in.

PSV would demand a fee close to what Liverpool paid them for Cody Gakpo if they are to part ways with the player. It is now up to how much Chelsea truly want to sign the player at this stage.

Madueke is thought to be open to a move back to London where he previously played for Tottenham's youth team.

According to Mail Sport, Chelsea are now in talks with PSV over a move for winger Noni Madueke. Chelsea want a winger in January, and Madueke is perhaps better value than Mudryk would have been.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy confirmed Chelsea's interest in Madueke today and both clubs have now entered into talks. There are chances a deal can happen.

PSV have reportedly put a price tag of £35million on Madueke, which is £2million short of the initial fee the Dutch club received for Cody Gakpo.

Madueke has bundles of talent but does have a history of injuries. It's a strange approach give the injury concerns the team have had this year, but Chelsea see potential in the winger.

Talks are set to continue in the coming days and the outcome should be clearer by next week.

