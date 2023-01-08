Report: Chelsea In The Race To Sign Pedro Porro From Sporting Lisbon

A right-back remains a priority for Chelsea in the January transfer window after the injury to Reece James. James is expected to miss four weeks of action, and Chelsea believe reinforcements are needed at right-back.

There have been a number of names associated with Chelsea since the summer when it comes to right-backs. Denzel Dumfries name has been heavily linked but them links have slowed down as of late.

Pedro Porro is a new name, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to try and sign the former Manchester City player.

Chelsea are reportedly in the race for Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to A Bola in Portugal, Chelsea are in the race to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in recent days but Chelsea are ready to join the race.

Porro signed for Sporting in July of last year for €8.5million. Manchester City do have a buy-back clause but with the emergence of Rico Lewis it's unlikely they'd activate it.

Chelsea will have competition from Tottenham if they do decide to submit a concrete offer for the player. Antonio Conte wants to add players to the right-back spot where he feels Spurs are particularly weak.

Pedro Porro has interest from Tottenham as well as Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Sporting full-back has a market value of around €25million at the moment. Chelsea have also looked at Josip Juranovic as a potential target.

Chelsea are expected to make a decision on which full-back they want to pursue in the next couple of days.

