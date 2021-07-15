Report: Chelsea Set to Include Sell-On and Matching Rights Clause in Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace Move

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Set to Include Sell-On Clause in Guehi Deal

The Blues are getting an impressive deal for the defender.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea have negotiated a sell-on clause and matching rights on a future move for Marc Guehi ahead of his transfer to Crystal Palace, according to reports.

The defender is set to complete a permanent move to the Eagles after they submitted a bid to Chelsea for the young player.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea have managed to negotiate a sell-on clause and matching rights on a future move.

sipa_32830020

This means that if the Eagles sell Guehi in the future, Chelsea will have the opportunity to match any bid and negotiate with the defender themselves. If Guehi moves on and does not return to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will receive a percentage of the transfer.

It has also been reported that Chelsea wished to loan Guehi out but Crystal Palace's bid for the defender was 'too good' for the Blues to reject.

However, no price tag has been reported yet, with The Athletic believing the defender to be valued at between £15 million and £20 million.

sipa_33477240

The 21-year-old impressed during a two year stint at Swansea City in the Championship, narrowly missing out on promotion in a play-off final loss to Brentford.

Palace were in the market for a young centre-back to reduce the age of their squad and Guehi was identified as a perfect target.

The Eagles fought off hefty competition for the Chelsea academy graduate and are set to land their man.

sipa_32572647
