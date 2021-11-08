Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea 'Increase Contacts' for Besiktas Goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu

    Author:

    Chelsea have 'increased contacts' for Besiktas youngster Ersin Destanoğlu, according to reports in Turkey.

    The 20-year-old was previously listed in the 2020 IFFHS World Youth Team of the Year (U20) and Chelsea have identified him as a potential signing.

    As per fotoMac, Chelsea have increased contacts in their effort to sign the goalkeeper.

    imago1007585488h

    Read More

    The report states that Claude Makelele has had a meeting with Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin in Istanbul regarding the youngster.

    Chelea have 'increased it's contacts' for the 20-year-old and are ready to make him the most expensive goalkeeper at his age as they prepare a bid.

    The report states that the Blues are preparing an offer of €12 million for the shot-stopper.

    imago1007773702h

    It is unclear as to where he would fit into Thomas Tuchel's side with Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli acting as the three senior goalkeepers at the moment.

    However, Mendy is jetting off to the African Cup of Nations in January, leaving the Blues with Kepa and Bettinelli for the month.

    It is likely that Destanoglu would be signed and sent on loan, much like what Chelsea did with Thibaut Courtois before he became the number one at Stamford Bridge.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007411356h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Increase Contacts' for Besiktas Goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu

    25 seconds ago
    imago0036735726h
    News

    Watch: Liverpool Star Alexander-Arnold Names Former Blue Hazard as 'Toughest' Premier League Opponent

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007664873h
    News

    Revealed: Impressive Ruben Loftus-Cheek Champions League Statistic for Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Report: Chelsea Receive Approval for Safe Standing at Stamford Bridge

    1 hour ago
    pjimage
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Plans for Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner During International Break

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35184698 (5)
    News

    Revealed: The Chelsea Players Selected for November International Duty

    2 hours ago
    imago1007583857h
    News

    'Nothing Too Exciting' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Plans for International Break

    3 hours ago
    imago1007758972h (1)
    News

    Chelsea Need to Manage Christian Pulisic's Pain, Says Thomas Tuchel

    4 hours ago