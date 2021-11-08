Report: Chelsea 'Increase Contacts' for Besiktas Goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu

Chelsea have 'increased contacts' for Besiktas youngster Ersin Destanoğlu, according to reports in Turkey.

The 20-year-old was previously listed in the 2020 IFFHS World Youth Team of the Year (U20) and Chelsea have identified him as a potential signing.

As per fotoMac, Chelsea have increased contacts in their effort to sign the goalkeeper.

The report states that Claude Makelele has had a meeting with Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin in Istanbul regarding the youngster.

Chelea have 'increased it's contacts' for the 20-year-old and are ready to make him the most expensive goalkeeper at his age as they prepare a bid.

The report states that the Blues are preparing an offer of €12 million for the shot-stopper.

It is unclear as to where he would fit into Thomas Tuchel's side with Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli acting as the three senior goalkeepers at the moment.

However, Mendy is jetting off to the African Cup of Nations in January, leaving the Blues with Kepa and Bettinelli for the month.

It is likely that Destanoglu would be signed and sent on loan, much like what Chelsea did with Thibaut Courtois before he became the number one at Stamford Bridge.

