Report: Chelsea Insert £25M Buy-Back Clause in Deal to Sell Tino Livramento to Southampton

Report: Value of Chelsea's Buy-Back Clause for Southampton-Bound Tino Livramento Revealed

A good coup for the Blues.
Chelsea have included a buy-back clause in their deal to sell Tino Livramento to Southampton, according to reports. 

He is set to pen a five-year contract to make the permanent switch down to the south coast, completing a deal worth in the region of £5 million.

Livramento, 18, has one-year left on his contract at Chelsea but refused to sign an extension and Southampton have won the race ahead of the likes of Brighton and AC Milan to sign the talented teenager. 

The deal is expected to be finalised and completed on Monday after breakthrough talks at the weekend, however Chelsea have managed to insert two clauses into the deal.

Livramento - Southampton

As per the Athletic, a buy-back and sell-on clause have both been inserted in Livramento's deal that will take him to the Saints. 

The fee of the buy-back clause has now been revealed by the Sun's Tom Barclay - it will be in excess of £25 million if they wish to bring him back to west London. There is no confirmation on when/if the buy-back clause has an expiry date. 

48630445

In theory, it will cost Chelsea around £20 million if they brought Livramento back to the club once they receive the transfer fee for the defender.

Livramento will join Academy stars Lewis Bate, Myles Peart-Harris and Marc Guehi who have all left the Blues on permanent deals this summer in search of regular minutes and better pathways for their development. 

48630444
