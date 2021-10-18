Report: Chelsea 'Insist' on Antonio Rudiger Contract Renewal Despite Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea are insistent on getting Antonio Rudiger to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge whilst there is interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona, according to reports.

The news comes after reports stating that Rudiger's 'primary desire' is to remain at Chelsea.

And now Marca have now reported (via Sport Witness), that Chelsea are insisting on extending Rudiger's contract.

Sipa USA

His current deal at the Blues expires next summer, with various rumours recently circulating about his future and whether or not it lies elsewhere.

The Blues' latest offer has been deemed 'short of expectations' as Rudiger is looking for a pay rise in order to stay at the club.

The German international joined the Blues back in 2017 and has amassed 159 appearances since arriving from Roma.

Sipa USA

His first season saw him win the FA Cup before collecting winners' medals in the Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup in following campaigns.

Despite enjoying such a successful previous season however, there have been doubts over whether or not Rudiger will extend his contract or move to another top club on the continent.

Chelsea will be hoping to resolve the contract stand-off before the defender is free to negotiate with clubs in January over a summer move.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube