Report: Chelsea 'Insist' on Landing Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez This Summer

Chelsea are insisting they will make a move to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to west London this summer in recent days. He has been offered on loan to clubs across Europe including the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea both rumoured to be interested.

It had been previously claimed by Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea had made an 'official bid' for the Spaniard. Talks have been ongoing with the Blues weighing up their interest.

The summer window is in its final week and Saul is available for a loan, with an option to buy also believed to be on the table for clubs to take.

But as per Marca in Spain via Sport Witness, Chelsea are insisting on signing Saul this summer.

Manchester United are also keen and are 'waiting' to make their move while they report Chelsea are yet to make an offer, claiming Tuchel's side will 'present an offer' in the coming days to try to complete a deal.

It's set to be a busy final week of the transfer window for Chelsea in both links of incomings and outgoings. Several futures, including the likes of Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, are yet to be resolved.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is of heavy interest from the Blues but as the final days approach, no bid has yet been made.

