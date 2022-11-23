Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interest Could Turn Head Of Rafael Leao

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Report: Chelsea Interest Could Turn Head Of Rafael Leao

Chelsea's interest in Rafael Leao could turn his head in terms of his new contract with AC Milan.

Rafael Leao is a main target of Chelsea, and has been for a long time as they look to bolster their attack and return to challenging for the Premier League title in the next few seasons.

AC Milan are trying to get Leao to sign a new deal the club but talks are now staggering, with Leao possibly having his head turned by interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have already had a bid rejected in the summer for Leao, but are expected to try again.

Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao may have his head turned by Chelsea interest.

According to Simon Phillips, Rafael Leao's contract talks with AC Milan are said to be staggering and reaching a standstill, and the player could have his head turned by interest from Chelsea.

Milan had been confident that Leao would sign a new deal, but the talks have not gone as smoothly as originally felt, and they are said to have hit a bit of a stutter in recent weeks.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea have long standing interest in Rafael Leao.

Chelsea are of course a club with a lot of interest in the player, and any sign of a problem in the contract negotiations will be a signal for Chelsea to swoop in and make a move for the player.

Milan will look for a fee if they are forced to get rid of Leao, and it could be close to £100million that the Italian club look for to part ways with the Portuguese winger.

