Report: Chelsea Interest In Dusan Vlahovic Is Not Significant

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is not significant at the moment.

Dusan Vlahovic has not hit the ground running in the way he would have wished at Juventus since signing, and Chelsea are reportedly not a club that will look to offer him a life-line.

The clubs interest in the Serbian is currently not significant or active, and Juventus as of this moment are not looking to sell. The Italian club paid a big fee for the striker, and do not want to give up on their investment as of yet.

Christopher Nkunku is close to joining Chelsea, and Vlahovic may be a future target.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea's interest in Dusan Vlahovic is currently not thought to be significant, or active. The player has been linked with a move away from the club, but Juventus are not thought to be willing to sell.

Arsenal and Chelsea had interest in the past for Vlahovic, but at the moment it is not thought to be in any way a significant amount of interest or something that can happen in the imminent future.

Vlahovic is wanted by a lot of clubs in Europe, and if Juventus do change their mind or stance in terms of allowing the player to leave, opinions may change and heads may start to turn towards the Serbian.

On his day he is truly a world beater, but at the moment, not a target for Chelsea.

