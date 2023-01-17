Report: Chelsea Interested In 16-Year Old Gianluca Prestianni

Chelsea are showing interest in 16-year old Gianluca Prestianni, as they continue to search for the best young talent in the world to bolster their squad for the future.

The club have decided internally to scout young talented footballers from around the globes with the hopes of building a squad for the future around the players. The project is called Vision 2030.

Gianluca Prestianni is the latest example of this recruitment policy.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea are showing interest in 16-year old Gianluca Prestianni from Velez Sarsfield. They are not the only club with interest in the player.

Chelsea will have to contend with Barcelona for the player, and the Spanish giants are heavily tipped to be the club who do eventually land the talented youngster.

Prestianni can be deployed anywhere across the frontline but does have a preference for the left wing. There are reports he has a release clause of €12million, and Barcelona are considering triggering that clause.

Madrid are another club who showed interest in the young player, but it does look to be Barcelona who win the battle for Prestianni over Chelsea and Madrid.

Barcelona will be hoping the Argentine is the next Lionel Messi. Chelsea's interest is there and things could change if they push for the player, but all signs point towards a move to Barcelona as things stand.

