Report: Chelsea Interested in €80M Porto Star Luis Diaz

August 25, 2021
Report: Chelsea Interested in €80M Porto Star

The winger has caught the attention.
Porto winger Luis Diaz has 'entered the sights. of Chelsea and Tottenham, according to reports.

Diaz is a 24-year-old Colombian wide player who has attraceted interest from the Premier League.

As per Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Diaz has attracted interest from Chelsea and London rivals Tottenham.

Diaz featured for Porto against European Champions Chelsea

The player has a release clause of €80 million and his agent has been in Europe since last week.

Chelsea have previously been liked with wide players such as Federico Chiesa and Kingsley Coman but it is unaware as to where they would fit in Thomas Tuchel's system.

It appears the Blues are unlikely to make a move for Diaz this window as they prioritise Saul Niguez and Jules Kounde.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

