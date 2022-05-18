Chelsea are providing competition for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnonli, according to reports,

The Italian will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season as his time in Italy is set to come to an end.

As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sempre Milan, Chelsea are providing competition to interested clubs for the defender.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Barcelona were thought to be leading the race, looking to sign Romagnoli to partner the outgoing Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who is set for a move to the Camp Nou.

However, Chelsea are providing competition to Xavi's side, needing to replace both Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the summer.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich and Sevilla are also interested in the defender to replace Niklas Sule and Chelsea-linked Joules Kounde.

Chelsea have been heavily linked for Kounde, with a long-term interest in the French international and it looks likely that he will arrive at Stamford Bridge under the new ownership this summer.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The attractive quality of Romagnoli is the fact that he is left-footed and could be seen as a natural left sided defender in Chelsea's back three to replace Rudiger.

Tuchel was left disappointed at the confirmation of Rudiger departing at the end of the season after Chelsea were unable to do anything to try to convince the German of extending his contract due to their current situation.

"I would have liked him to stay, and he would have been a key figure, and these things happen, and we are on good terms, and now he needs to finish on the same level he started."

Other defenders have also been linked with Chelsea as head coach Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Marquinhos, while Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol have been looked at amid links to Kalidou Koulibaly.

