Report: Chelsea Interested In AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are interested in the signing of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Midfield is of course going to be a position that Chelsea want to strengthen in the coming weeks and months in both the January and summer window, and they have highlighted a few players.

Ismael Bennacer impressed over two legs against Chelsea in a weakened AC Milan side, and he seems to have caught the eye at the scouts at Chelsea.

The Blues are interested in Bennacer and could table an offer for the Algerian.

Chelsea could make a move for Ismael Bennacer.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Chelsea like Ismael Bennacer a lot, and could be ready to put an offer of 40million down to try and secure the AC Milan midfielder.

There is competition from Manchester United, but Bennacer is reported to prefer a move to Chelse. Champions League football is likely to be the reason why.

Midfield is a position Chelsea are keen to strengthen in the coming months, and January could be a window where they start making bids for players.

Bennacer would be a smart addition to the middle of the park for Chelsea, and for a cheap affordable price too in the context of today's market.

It is one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, with Bennacer set to be meeting with Milan to discuss a new contract too.

Chelsea will be there if an agreement cannot be reached and could be Bennacer's next club.

