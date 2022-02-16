Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested in Ajax Winger Antony Ahead of Potential Summer Transfer Swoop

Chelsea have shown an interest in Ajax winger Antony, who has also caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, according to reports.

The 21-year-old moved to the Amsterdam club in 2020 from his home city side of Sao Paulo, for an initial fee of £13 million.

Since joining Erik ten Hag's team, he has scored 21 goals in 71 appearances, impressing fans especially in this season's Champions League campaign.

imago1009839509h

As per 90min, Antony has emerged as a transfer target for both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

As a left-footed winger, the Brazilian prodigy reminds many of former Ajax star Hakim Ziyech who moved to west London in 2020.

Read More

However, since moving to Stamford Bridge, Ziyech is yet to win over the opinion of many Blues fans and Chelsea could be on the hunt of another forward to bolster their offensive efforts.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have shown an interest in the Ajax winger, although Chelsea and Liverpool are likely to be stronger candidates in the race for the forward.

imago1009585756h

Tuchel's side have also shown an interest in Leeds United winger, and fellow Brazilian, Raphinha, who the west London side were linked with during the January transfer window.

Another option for Tuchel is Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, who played under the German tactician at Borussia Dortmund.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech struggling for game time with the European champions, a new winger could prove to be essential for Tuchel as the pair are linked with a move away.

