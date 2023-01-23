Report: Chelsea Interested In Anthony Gordon & Amadou Onana

Frank Lampard was sacked by Everton this morning, and now his former club Chelsea want to take some of his players. The Blue's reportedly have interest in Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana.

Chelsea have well documented previous interest in Gordon. A £50million bid was rejected in the summer, but the player has stayed on the list of targets till now.

Interest in Onana is new but warranted considering the performances he's put in at times for a poor Everton side this year.

Amadou Onana has caught the eye of Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, there could be new interest in Anthony Gordon after the summer saga and there have also been mentions of Amadou Onana.

Interest in Gordon may seem unwarranted considering the player's form since the summer, but it's likely the potential outweighs the form for Chelsea.

Onana was a shining light in an otherwise poor Frank Lampard side, and Chelsea are reportedly interested in his services as they look to add some quality to the midfield.

Everton could go down this season if the new manager can not pick up form whoever he may be, and a lot of these players will be available on cut price fees.

Chelsea could reignite interest in Anthony Gordon. IMAGO / PA Images

The ideal goal is for Everton to stay up, but even then some of these players may want to move to pastures new.

Nothing is concrete for either player yet, but they could be player's Chelsea look to move for in the future.

