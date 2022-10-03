Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Arsenal Forward Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

If there has been one club in recent Premier League history that has a high reputation for allowing their best players to join rival clubs, it's Arsenal Football Club. Robin Van Persie and Alexis Sanchez both went to Manchester United, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy went to Manchester City, Ashley Cole went to Chelsea.

The list goes on, and Chelsea are hoping they'll let another join a rival in the shape of Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian is of interest to Chelsea, and they are monitoring his situation at Arsenal with great interest.

It was Chelsea that Martinelli announced himself onto the scene against when he scored a wonderful solo goal against them, could he one day do that for them?

Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea are interested in Gabriel Martinelli.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in signing Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Chelsea are monitoring the situation of the Brazilian, who has nailed down a starting place in Mikel Arteta's team at the moment.

Martinelli is special, and anyone with an eye can tell that. There is anticipation when he gets the ball at his feet, and Chelsea are keen to have that quality in their ranks. 

A deal between the club is highly unlikely, and whatever Arsenal value the player at normally will be doubled if Chelsea come to the negotiation table. But the club are interested, and it will be interesting to see if they ever move for him.

