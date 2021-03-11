Report: Chelsea interested in AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini

Chelsea are interested in AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini, according to reports in Italy.

Widespread reports claim that Chelsea will look to sign a defender in the summer and Thomas Tuchel could look at the Serie A to help him bolster his defensive ranks.

The Blues strengthened their backline last summer by bringing in Thiago Silva on a free transfer when his contract with Paris Saint-German had expired.

The Brazilian has had a big impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival, but at 36, he is in the final stages of his career and will need to be replaced on a long-term basis.

Therefore, adding a defender is high on Tuchel's list of priorities and Italian outlet Calciomercato have linked the Blues with a move for highly-rated AS Roma centre-back Gianluca Mancini.

The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in Paulo Fonseca’s side, playing 23 games in the Serie A, and he’s been involved in six goals, netting four times and providing two assists.

And reports in Italy claim that his performances have attracted the interest of Chelsea, though Everton and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keeping a close eye on him as well.

Mancini, whose contract runs out in 2024, intends to evaluate his options in the summer and if Roma miss out on a Champions League spot, the Serie A outfit may struggle to keep hold of their prized asset, who is reportedly valued at £33.5 million.

