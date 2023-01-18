Report: Chelsea Interested In Brentford Goalkeeper David Raya

Chelsea have registered their interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as Graham Potter continues to seek a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet for his squad.

The club have been internally discussing the keeper's who could succeed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea net, and David Raya is one of the top candidates on the list.

Chelsea however are not alone in their interest, with two top six Premier League clubs also having Raya on their radar.

Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to Sam Dean of the Telegraph, Chelsea are willing to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the signature of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Raya has gathered interest from top clubs in recent times with Brentford. His ability with the ball at his feet accompanied by his shot stopping ability mean he could be a top asset for Chelsea.

A new goalkeeper is not a priority in January but it's something Chelsea will look to solve in the summer with Edouard Mendy expected to leave and Kepa Arrizabalaga's future not certain.

Raya is one of a few goalkeeper's Chelsea have on a list. Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa and Jordan Pickford are two others, as well as Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Spurs have heavy interest in Raya and Manchester United have identified him as a possible successor to David De Gea. One to keep a watchful eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories: