Report: Chelsea Interested In Christian Pulisic And Kingsley Coman Swap Deal

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Chelsea Interested In Christian Pulisic And Kingsley Coman Swap Deal

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a swap deal between Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic could be leaving Chelsea, and if it does happen Chelsea will be looking for a good solution that suits all parties. That solution could involve Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.

Chelsea need a new winger, and are targeting a number of players in the position. Rafael Leao is the main target, but they are open to other players if that deal isn't possible.

A swap deal between Coman and Pulisic could be explored.

Kingsley Coman

Chelsea are interested in a swap deal for Kingsley Coman.

According to SPORT, Chelsea have proposed a swap deal for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, with Christian Pulisic expected to go the other way if an agreement could be reached.

Coman is not currently a guaranteed starter at Bayern, and a move to Chelsea could really benefit him considering the winger situation at the club at the moment.

Pulisic is the victim of a similar faith at Chelsea, with game time not always guaranteed week in week out. A move back to Germany could reignite his career, albeit with his former club Borussia Dortmund's rivals.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is expected to be involved in a potential swap deal.

It is something that makes sense for both clubs, but Pulisic may be more interested himself in a move to a team he will definitely play first team football at.

The swap deal is only an idea for now, but it will be something to keep an eye on in the next few weeks.

