Report: Chelsea Interested in Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Receive Request to Leave

Chelsea are one of three clubs showing interest in Cristiano Ronaldo after he told Manchester United he would like to exit the club this transfer window.

According to RMC Sport, Bayern Munich and Napoli are also keen on signing the forward.

Ronaldo celebrating with Manchester United. IMAGO / PA Images

The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford last summer but after a less than impressive season for the Red Devils, which saw them fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the club legend wants out.

The 37-year-old has asked to leave under the condition that Man Utd receive a sufficient offer for him.

After the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who similarly only rejoined the Blues before the beginning of last season, Thomas Tuchel and co are on the lookout for a replacement.

Ronaldo on international duty for Portugal. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The rumour mill is brimming with names such as Raphinha, Raheem Sterling and even Bayern's Lewandoski so it perhaps doesn't come as a shock that we're now adding Ronaldo to the mix.

Juventus received over £40 million for the number 7 last season so United will be expecting to at least break even.

Whether Chelsea continue to pursue the five times Ballon d'Or winner will most likely depend on if they manage to secure Tuchel's number one choice in Man City's Sterling.

