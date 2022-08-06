The 29-year-old has been in Chelsea's sight for a long time according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with Palace goalscorer Zaha as the transfer window continues.

According to Simon Phillips talking to GiveMeSport, the winger has attracted attention form the London outfit.

As per the report, a potential move could happen by the end of the window.

Chelsea have been interested in a striker, with other reports linking them with Premier League veterans Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The club have allowed Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan following a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge following a particularly large transfer fee.

The side have added Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling to their ranks as to add to the attacking threat of the team, but it would seem that the Blues aren't done signing forwards.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

The Ivory Coast International has experience in a big six team. The ace signed for Manchester United in 2013, but was found to be out of favour with manager David Moyes, and in his two year spell at the club, he only played four games.

As the transfer window enters its last month, Chelsea are still invested in signing an extra striker. It remains to be seen if these wishes materialise, and who would be the answer to manager Thomas Tuchel's prayers.

