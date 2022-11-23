Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Declan Rice

Chelsea are reportedly interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice ahead of next summer's window.

The future of West Ham's Declan Rice is uncertain, which has alerted all the top clubs, Chelsea included. A transfer is a possibility this coming summer, with Chelsea reportedly holding a long-term interest in him. 

West Ham would love to keep hold of the 23-year-old long-term, but that does not seem feasible. Matt Law discussed his future on Tuesday in an all-encompassing report

Rice's contract is set to expire in 2024 and, even with his club's option to trigger a year extension, next summer is the last opportunity they will have to demand a big fee for him. 

This would change with the agreement of a new deal, but Rice reportedly has no intention of renewing his contract with the Hammers in a bid to facilitate a transfer elsewhere. 

The fee being quoted for this summer is around £70 million, a reasonable number for a player of his ilk and age. He has made it clear he desires to win trophies and to play Champions League football, leaving him with little choice but to depart West Ham.

Chelsea are facing increasing competition for Rice but they will be hoping they can do enough to bring him back to a club that he spent time at as a child. 

