December 5, 2021
Report: Chelsea Interested in Declan Rice & Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Midfield Crisis

Chelsea are interested in West Ham's Declan Rice and AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after suffering several injuries to their first team midfielders this season.

This comes as N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have all suffered injuries in recent weeks.

As per Telegraph Sport, Thomas Tuchel wants to sign another midfielder, with two names identified.

imago1008384101h

The report continues to state that Tuchel wishes to switch to a back four during his time at Chelsea but does not have the personnel to do so.

Chelsea have world class attackers, and with several defenders out of contract at the end of the season, a back four move could benefit the squad.

However, Tuchel only has Jorgino, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who he trusts in midfield as Saul Niguez has endured a miserable loan spell so far.

imago1008436130h

The Spaniard was substituted at half-time once again against Watford as his dire form continued for the Blues.

Chelsea have previously been linked with both Rice and Tchouameni, who are long-term targets of the club.

Rice put in a world-class performance for West Ham as the Irons came out 3-2 victors against Chelsea at the weekend, whilst Tchouameni has shown fine form for both his club and national side this season.

imago1008433992h
