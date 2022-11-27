Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Report: Chelsea Interested In Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie

Chelsea have interest in Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their defensive options, and they could look to a player who is performing well in the World Cup so far.

Piero Hincapie has been part of an Ecuador defence that has conceded one goal in 180 minutes of football so far, and Chelsea are eyeing the defender as a possible option.

Hincapie plays for Bayer Leverkusen, and may be interested in a move to a bigger club like Chelsea. 

Piero Hincapie

Chelsea are interested in Piero Hincapie.

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Mirror, Chelsea have interest in Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, and are scouting the players progress at the World Cup.

Hincapie has impressed so far, in an Ecuador side who are causing some waves in the World Cup so far.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ecuador side play in a back three, which may be one of the reasons Chelsea are interested in the player. He could fit perfectly into Graham Potter's system.

Piero Hincapie

Piero Hincapie is just 20-years old.

Hincapie signed for Bayer Leverkusen from Argentinan side Club Atletico Talleres at the start of the 21/22 season, and has scored three goals did the club since then.

Chelsea are monitoring a large number of centre-backs as they look to narrow down the list to find the right ones, and a few more impressive performances from Hincapie could really do him good.

Nothing is imminent as of yet, but they are scouting the player, and his performances at the World Cup may go a long way towards the final decision Chelsea make.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Robert Sanchez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eye Brighton Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Race For Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0 As Lionel Messi Shines

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Mexico LIVE Commentary

By Dylan McBennett
Kepa
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pursuing New First-Choice Goalkeeper

By Stephen Smith
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Mason Mount Rejects Latest Contract Offer

By Stephen Smith
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring Lyon Right-Back Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Poland
World Cup

WATCH: Piotr Zielinski Opens The Scoring For Poland Against Saudi Arabia

By Dylan McBennett