Report: Chelsea Interested In Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie

Chelsea are looking to bolster their defensive options, and they could look to a player who is performing well in the World Cup so far.

Piero Hincapie has been part of an Ecuador defence that has conceded one goal in 180 minutes of football so far, and Chelsea are eyeing the defender as a possible option.

Hincapie plays for Bayer Leverkusen, and may be interested in a move to a bigger club like Chelsea.

Chelsea are interested in Piero Hincapie. IMAGO / Xinhua

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Mirror, Chelsea have interest in Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, and are scouting the players progress at the World Cup.

Hincapie has impressed so far, in an Ecuador side who are causing some waves in the World Cup so far.

The Ecuador side play in a back three, which may be one of the reasons Chelsea are interested in the player. He could fit perfectly into Graham Potter's system.

Piero Hincapie is just 20-years old. IMAGO / Pro Shots

Hincapie signed for Bayer Leverkusen from Argentinan side Club Atletico Talleres at the start of the 21/22 season, and has scored three goals did the club since then.

Chelsea are monitoring a large number of centre-backs as they look to narrow down the list to find the right ones, and a few more impressive performances from Hincapie could really do him good.

Nothing is imminent as of yet, but they are scouting the player, and his performances at the World Cup may go a long way towards the final decision Chelsea make.

