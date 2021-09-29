Report: Chelsea Interested in Florian Wirtz Signing Amid Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Man Utd & Arsenal Interest

Chelsea are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga but the Blues face serious competition for the youngster.

As per Christian Falk, Chelsea are one of several clubs interested in the German.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are the Premier League clubs said to be interested in Wirtz.

However, Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the Leverkusen man.

The transfer saga could be similar to that which saw Kai Havertz leave Bayer Leverkusen for Chelsea last summer as the Blues beat off a host of potential suitors to secure the signing of the German.

The German has a contract which expires in 2026, meaning that a heft fee would likely be required to tempt the German club into selling.

Chelsea have a good relationship with Leverkusen, having previously signed Andre Schurrle and more recently Havertz from the Bundesliga side.

Wirtz's father has previously discussed his future.

What has Hans-Joachim Wirtz said?

"Florian definitely wants to play a good role in Leverkusen for the next two years," Hans-Joachim Wirtz told Bild via bulinews.com.



"What comes after that, we do not know yet. But his focus right now is only on Bayer and the national team."



A deal is likely to take a while to sort, so do not expect any sudden movements as the Blues are likely to keep an eye on the midfielder ahead of a potential move.

