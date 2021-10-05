Report: Chelsea Interested in Highly Rated Benfica Star Darwin Nunez

Chelsea are interested in signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is believed to be one of football's hottest prospects and is also attracting attention from other top clubs in Europe.

With the potential of strong competition for his signature, the Blues may have a battle on their hands to acquire his services.

According to Record via Sport Witness, the European Champions are on a list of teams who are in the race for the Uruguayan.

As well as the Blues it is believed that the likes of PSG, Atletico Madrid and Inter and AC Milan are also keen to pursue the youngster.

The report also says that Benfica turned down an offer for him during the summer from fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nunez has had a great start to the season for the Portuguese side.

In eight appearances so far this campaign, he has scored six times. This includes two against Barcelona in his team's shock victory against the Spanish giants in the Champions League last week.

Overall, the attacker has appeared over 50 times for Benfica and has recorded a total of 32 goal contributions within that period, a fantastic record for such a young player.

If Nunez were to arrive at Chelsea, he would join an already talented and relatively young squad, particularly up front.

The Blues bounced back from two consecutive losses with a win against Southampton on Saturday before the international break, with Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell all converting.

