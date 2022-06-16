Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Interested In Inter Milan Center Backs Alessando Bastoni and Stefan de Vrij

Following the departure of multiple defenders this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to revamp his defensive reinforcements and he seems to be targeting a pair of Serie A center-backs.  

Alessandro Batoni Stefan de Vrij

With both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart Chelsea this summer, the London club will likely target defenders this summer to fill this void.  According to reports by la Repubblica, the Blues have enquired about the availability of Inter Milan duo Alessandro Bastoni and Stefan de Vrij.  The two clubs are already in discussion regarding the proposed loan of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku back to Italy, which could help facilitate discussions regarding the two sought-after center-backs.  

These two defenders are being chased by other clubs, with Tottenham notably holding a strong interest in Bastoni should Inter decide to sell.  Milan's strong desire to bring in Lukaku could be the catalyst to a deal for either of these center-backs should Chelsea decide to seriously pursue them, as they could be used as a sweetener by Milan to close the Lukaku deal.  Chelsea will be linked to many center-backs this summer as they look to retool following the departure of mainstays Christensen and Rudiger, with the Inter Milan duo the latest.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (7)
News

News: Key Dates For Chelsea as Fixtures are Released For 2022/23 Season

By Finn Glowacki19 minutes ago
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Make Opening Loan Bid For Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku

By Stephen Smith31 minutes ago
Jess Carter/ Fran Kirby
News

Chelsea Boast Four Players In The Euros 2022 England Squad

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago
Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Jules Kounde In Advanced Talks With Barcelona For £51.6million

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
imago1009928886h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Be Offered Turkish Defender By Italian Giants

By Connor Dossi-White15 hours ago
Sergino Dest
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offered The Chance To Bring In Barcelona Full-Back Sergino Dest

By Owen Cummings15 hours ago
Sergino Dest
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Be Offered Rising American Star In Barcelona Deals

By Melissa Edwards15 hours ago
Dembele cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Close' To Completing Transfer For £126M French Attacker

By Finn Glowacki15 hours ago