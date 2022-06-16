Report: Chelsea Interested In Inter Milan Center Backs Alessando Bastoni and Stefan de Vrij

Following the departure of multiple defenders this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to revamp his defensive reinforcements and he seems to be targeting a pair of Serie A center-backs.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

With both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart Chelsea this summer, the London club will likely target defenders this summer to fill this void. According to reports by la Repubblica, the Blues have enquired about the availability of Inter Milan duo Alessandro Bastoni and Stefan de Vrij. The two clubs are already in discussion regarding the proposed loan of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku back to Italy, which could help facilitate discussions regarding the two sought-after center-backs.

These two defenders are being chased by other clubs, with Tottenham notably holding a strong interest in Bastoni should Inter decide to sell. Milan's strong desire to bring in Lukaku could be the catalyst to a deal for either of these center-backs should Chelsea decide to seriously pursue them, as they could be used as a sweetener by Milan to close the Lukaku deal. Chelsea will be linked to many center-backs this summer as they look to retool following the departure of mainstays Christensen and Rudiger, with the Inter Milan duo the latest.