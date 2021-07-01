Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Italy Star Spinazzola But Face Competiton From Real Madrid

Chelsea are looking at AS Roma and Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign, according to reports.

Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmiere, who all play in Spinazzola's position.

However, with Alonso and Emerson strongly linked with Chelsea exits this summer, Spinazzola would make an ideal replacement.

Il Messaggero, via Sport Witness, have reported that Thomas Tuchel is open to selling Emerson this summer and replacing him with his compatriot Spinazzola.

The Italian has looked impressive at Euro 2020 Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Chelsea face competition from Real Madrid, who have been watching the former Juventus player with interest.

However, Chelsea have already asked Jose Mourinho's AS Roma about the 28-year-old, who has put in a series of fine performances for Italy at the European Championship - earning the Man of the Match award against Turkey and Austria.

Roma are 'attentive to every type of offer' they will receive for the player this summer.

The wing-back was part of the Roma side that reached the Europa League semi-final last season Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Chelsea's Alonso has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, whilst Emerson has been linked with a move back to Italy, meaning a move for Spinazzola could become a real option this summer.

The Blues could hold a slight advantage in the race for the wing-back, with Tuchel's side playing a system which suits the player whilst international team-mate Jorginho is a valuable part of the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea have also been linked with Spinazzola's international teammate Manuel Locatelli.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube