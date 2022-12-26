Report: Chelsea Interested In Joao Felix On Loan

Chelsea are yet to solve their forward problem as things stand after the injury to Armando Broja, but they may be making strides towards that happening now. Joao Felix is an option for the Blue's.

Felix is set to leave Atletico in January after falling out of favour in the team and with the manager Diego Simeone.

Jorge Mendes is exploring the possibility of bring Felix to the Premier League, and Chelsea are one of the interested parties.

Chelsea are interested in signing Joao Felix on loan. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in signing Joao Felix on loan in January as they look to sort out the issue they currently face up front.

Chelsea's only recognised forward is Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, but the Blue's are set to launch a new plan if they get Felix.

Felix would be deployed on wing, and Kai Havertz would take up the striker birth if Aubameyang was out of favour or injured.

There are other clubs interested in Felix, and the player and his agent have had talks with Manchester United and Arsenal. It is a possibility got both clubs as it stands.

Chelsea however are reportedly ready to push for the transfer to happen. The club want an experienced forward at the club, and despite his age Felix has bundles of experience at top level so far.

An interesting option for Chelsea, and it is certainly one worth watching out for in the near future.

