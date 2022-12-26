Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Joao Felix On Loan

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Report: Chelsea Interested In Joao Felix On Loan

Chelsea are interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan in January.

Chelsea are yet to solve their forward problem as things stand after the injury to Armando Broja, but they may be making strides towards that happening now. Joao Felix is an option for the Blue's.

Felix is set to leave Atletico in January after falling out of favour in the team and with the manager Diego Simeone. 

Jorge Mendes is exploring the possibility of bring Felix to the Premier League, and Chelsea are one of the interested parties.

Joao Felix

Chelsea are interested in signing Joao Felix on loan.

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in signing Joao Felix on loan in January as they look to sort out the issue they currently face up front.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea's only recognised forward is Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, but the Blue's are set to launch a new plan if they get Felix.

Felix would be deployed on wing, and Kai Havertz would take up the striker birth if Aubameyang was out of favour or injured.

There are other clubs interested in Felix, and the player and his agent have had talks with Manchester United and Arsenal. It is a possibility got both clubs as it stands.

Chelsea however are reportedly ready to push for the transfer to happen. The club want an experienced forward at the club, and despite his age Felix has bundles of experience at top level so far.

An interesting option for Chelsea, and it is certainly one worth watching out for in the near future.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong Expects To Be Sold In January

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Closing In On Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eyeing Potential Swoop For Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Speaks On Hakim Ziyech Situation

By Dylan McBennett
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Andrey Santos Agrees Five-Year Deal To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Expected To Leave Chelsea At End Of Season

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Expect To Sell Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Favourites For Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett