Report: Chelsea Interested In Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić

Having been linked to him in the past, Chelsea is again reportedly interested in bringing midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to London.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic

According to a recent report by Corriere dello Sport, Thomas Tuchel is interested in the Serbian midfielder as he looks to retool his squad this summer.  The 27-year-old has been in the transfer window in the past and the report claims that Lazio has decided on a price tag of around £51.3 million this summer, with other interested clubs such as Arsenal and Newcastle currently reluctant to meet it.  

The report also claims that Lazio is interested in Chelsea pair Emerson Palmieri and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.  This could be one way for Chelsea to beat out other clubs' interest and to drive the Serbian's price down, should Lazio act on their supposed interest in these two.  

Sergej Milinkovic Savic

After a disappointing season, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to make amends next season and will likely see this transfer window as a potential catalyst for trophies next season.  With the long-term futures of regulars Jorginho and N'golo Kanté both uncertain, the Blues will need to plan for their potential departures, and Milinkovic-Savic would be an intriguing target for this midfield revamp.  

