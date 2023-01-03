Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Leeds United Goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Chelsea have identified Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a potential replacement for Edouard Mendy as the club look to strengthen their options in goal.

Chelsea have been looking at a number of new goalkeepers as they prepare for life after Edouard Mendy, and one of the names on the list of players is Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier.

Meslier has been impressive for Leeds since signing but certainly has a mistake or two in his locker at the moment. Chelsea will likely put that down to age and see it as something they can kick out of his game.

There is interest there from Chelsea although nothing formal has taken place yet.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. 

Chelsea along with Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have taken a liken to Meslier, and could be interested in bring him into the club.

Edouard Mendy is expected to leave the club in either January or the summer and they have started to prepare for after the player is gone.

A goalkeeper is not a priority for January but certainly something the club feel can be improved on next summer. That is when they are looking at Meslier from.

Leeds are unlikely to want to sell the goalkeeper but as was seen with Kalvin Phillips move to Manchester City, every player has a price.

Interest for now from Chelsea but certainly something to keep an eye on as their search for a new keeper continues.

