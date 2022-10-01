Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing out of favour Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu, and adding him to their ranks as part of the squad. It is likely that Soyuncu would be brought in as cover, and not as a starting signing.

The player has not been in favour as much as he would have liked at Leicester lately under Brendan Rodgers, and is interested in a move away from the club in order to further his career and return to a starting line-up for another team.

Chelsea have actually been reported to have begun negotiations for the player, which is bad news for Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea are interested in Caglar Soyuncu. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to Turkish journalist Yago Sabuncuoglu, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Villarreal have all begun negotiations to sign Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu in the coming months.

Soyuncu is looking for a move away, and in what may come as some sort of a surprise to some, Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing the player in.

The news could be bad for Trevoh Chalobah. IMAGO / News Images

The signing is likely to be for cover, which is a deal Soyuncu is unlikely to be interested in as he seeks a starting base at his next club. The news however is worrying for Trevoh Chalobah, who is looking to get back into the setup at Chelsea with his new opportunity under Graham Potter.

An unusual transfer rumour, but one that could make sense in the long run as squad depth.

Read More Chelsea Stories