Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Chelsea have interest in Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Yeremy Pino from Villarreal.

Chelsea have identified two players from two different European clubs as players they would like at the club in the future. The club have interest in Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma, who is currently captain of the side, and Yeremy Pino from Villarreal.

Mason Mount's contract talks are dragging along, and Chelsea have identifed these two players as possible replacements for the English midfielder if an agreement can't be reached in the near future. 

The two players are part of a contingency plan by Chelsea, in case Mason Mount does not decide to extend.

mason Mount

Chelsea have plans in place if Mason Mount does not sign a new deal.

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Chelsea are eyeing Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma and Yeremy Pino from Villarreal as possible players that could join Chelsea in the coming months.

Chelsea are currently in talks with Mason Mount over a new contract, as he is coming into the final 20 months of his contract at the club. The club are confident he will sign a new deal, but have a plan b in place in case they can't come to an agreement with the player.

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Chelsea have interest in Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Pino has been brilliant for Villarreal since he came into the first-team, and Lorenzo Pellegrini has went from strength to strength under Jose Mourinho, and Chelsea have taken a liking to the player. 

As previously stated, these are back up plans in case Mason Mount's new contract cannot be agreed, but they are certainly player's on Chelsea's radar.

