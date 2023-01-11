Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Moises Caicedo And Alexis Mac Allister

Chelsea have interest in both Brighton midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister as they look to sign a midfielder in January.

Chelsea are looking to sign a midfielder in January, and now that their original target Enzo Fernandez looks to be staying at Benfica until the summer, they have turned their attention elsewhere.

Moises Caicedo is a well documented target and probably the most likely midfielder the club will move for in January. Alexis Mac Allister is a new target, but after his World Cup performances a worthy one.

It's unlikely Chelsea will get both, but one or the other is a definite possibility.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is a long time target for Chelsea.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton are on the radar of Chelsea. It will likely be one or the other if Chelsea do move for either player.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber is reluctant to lose either player during the season, but Chelsea will still likely try to sign one. Mac Allister signed a new deal before the World Cup and is very unlikely to leave in January.

Moises Caicedo could be a real possibility. The Ecuador midfielder recently changed his agency and Fabrizio Romano has said he would be open to a big move to any top club.

Alexis Macallister

Chelsea also have an interest in Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool share interest in Caicedo but are unlikely to pay the £75million asking price in January.

Chelsea are likely to push for at least one of the players in January, and it's most likely to be Caicedo.

