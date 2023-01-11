Report: Chelsea Interested In Moises Caicedo And Alexis Mac Allister

Chelsea are looking to sign a midfielder in January, and now that their original target Enzo Fernandez looks to be staying at Benfica until the summer, they have turned their attention elsewhere.

Moises Caicedo is a well documented target and probably the most likely midfielder the club will move for in January. Alexis Mac Allister is a new target, but after his World Cup performances a worthy one.

It's unlikely Chelsea will get both, but one or the other is a definite possibility.

Moises Caicedo is a long time target for Chelsea. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton are on the radar of Chelsea. It will likely be one or the other if Chelsea do move for either player.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber is reluctant to lose either player during the season, but Chelsea will still likely try to sign one. Mac Allister signed a new deal before the World Cup and is very unlikely to leave in January.

Moises Caicedo could be a real possibility. The Ecuador midfielder recently changed his agency and Fabrizio Romano has said he would be open to a big move to any top club.

Chelsea also have an interest in Alexis Mac Allister. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Liverpool share interest in Caicedo but are unlikely to pay the £75million asking price in January.

Chelsea are likely to push for at least one of the players in January, and it's most likely to be Caicedo.

Read More Chelsea Stories: