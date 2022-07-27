Report: Chelsea Interested in Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

Looking set to lose out on Sevilla's Jules Kounde to Barcelona, Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to another French defender, this one from Monaco.

At the urging of manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are chasing multiple defenders this summer. Based on recent reports out of France, they are now pursuing a deal for Monaco center-back Benoit Badiashile.

IMAGO / Buzzi

French publication L'Équipe is the source of this link to the French defender. The report states that Chelsea hold an interest in the player, though they are one of many clubs interested in bringing in Badiashile this summer.

Manchester United are mentioned as one of the clubs interested in the 21-year-old, as are Sevilla. The Spanish side are targeting Badiashile as a replacement for Jules Kounde, a player that Chelsea themselves pursued heavily but seems to be Barcelona bound.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Monaco have placed a price tag of around £43 million on the young defender. They are under no particular pressure to sell, given their recent big-money sale of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman played a vital role in Monaco's campaign last season, making 34 appearances across all competitions and scoring one goal. He is also a regular within France's youth setup, captaining the U-21 side five times last season.

Though still only 21, Badiashile has experience to call upon both domestically and in Europe, having made 119 appearances already for Monaco. He could be a viable option for Chelsea as they look to revamp a defense that has seen multiple departures this summer.