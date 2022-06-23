Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Interested in Netherlands and Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

Chelsea are interested in signing 22 year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt from Italian giants Juventus. 

 Sky Sports in Italy report that the Dutchman has a £103 million release clause in his contract that is due to expire in 2024 and the club would only entertain offers that come close to their valuation of the defender. 

De Ligt Juventus

Chelsea have highlighted De Ligt as one of thier priority senior signings this summer and are in need of defensive reinforcements following the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. 

22 year-old De Ligt joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 from his boyhood club Ajax where he was club captain at the age of just 19. 

With a deal for other Chelsea target Jules Kounde looking to have slowed down, De Ligt could be the West London clubs number one defensive target for next season. 

Matthijs de Ligt
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whilst at Ajax, De Ligt was part of the incredible team managed by Erik Ten Haag that reached the 2018/19 Champions League Semi-Finals against all odds. 

De Ligt scored in the second leg of the semi-final against Tottenham before the English side staged an impressive come back. 

When moving to Italy, the Dutch international was deemed as one of the most talented players in Europe and was a target for some of the biggest clubs in the world. 

 Read More Chelsea Coverage

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

imago1012624246h
Transfer News

Chelsea And Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku Extends Contract At RB Leipzig

By Connor Dossi-White14 minutes ago
Richarlison
Transfer News

Report: Surprise Name Top Of Todd Boehly's Chelsea Transfer Shortlist To Replace Romelu Lukaku

By Owen Cummings15 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Target And Leeds United Star Raphinha Would Be Interested In A Move To Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards16 hours ago
De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Is In 'Pole Position' for Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

By Stephen Smith21 hours ago
Dembele cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Ousmane Dembele Decides to Stay at Barcelona

By Finn Glowacki22 hours ago
chelsea-fc-v-zenit-st-petersburg-group-h-uefa-champions-league (1)
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Confirm The Signing of Academy Goalkeeper Eddie Beach

By Finn Glowacki23 hours ago
Sterling James
Transfer News

Report: New Owner Todd Boehly Set to Offer Reece James a New Contract

By Finn GlowackiJun 22, 2022
Kepa cover
Transfer News

Report: OGC Nice Step Up Efforts To Bring In Kepa Arrizabalaga On Loan From Chelsea

By Owen CummingsJun 22, 2022