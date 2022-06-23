Report: Chelsea Interested in Netherlands and Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

Chelsea are interested in signing 22 year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt from Italian giants Juventus.

Sky Sports in Italy report that the Dutchman has a £103 million release clause in his contract that is due to expire in 2024 and the club would only entertain offers that come close to their valuation of the defender.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea have highlighted De Ligt as one of thier priority senior signings this summer and are in need of defensive reinforcements following the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

22 year-old De Ligt joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 from his boyhood club Ajax where he was club captain at the age of just 19.

With a deal for other Chelsea target Jules Kounde looking to have slowed down, De Ligt could be the West London clubs number one defensive target for next season.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Whilst at Ajax, De Ligt was part of the incredible team managed by Erik Ten Haag that reached the 2018/19 Champions League Semi-Finals against all odds.

De Ligt scored in the second leg of the semi-final against Tottenham before the English side staged an impressive come back.

When moving to Italy, the Dutch international was deemed as one of the most talented players in Europe and was a target for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Read More Chelsea Coverage

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More