Report: Chelsea Interested In Nicolo Barella From Inter Milan

Chelsea have reportedly registered interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Chelsea have made the midfield position and absolute priority in the coming months, with signings expected in both the January and the summer transfer window for the position.

Declan Rice is the absolute priority signing. That is expected to happen in the summer, but the club are actively looking for a second midfielder.

Nicolo Barella is a player Chelsea have now registered interest in.

Chelsea are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, Chelsea have registered an interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, and he could be a player they look to bring into the club.

The report suggests that Chelsea are strongly considering signing Barella, but the signing would be expected to be next summer. This could be the alternative Chelsea have planned if Declan Rice does not work out.

Chelsea could look to get a deal when it comes to this offer. Inter Milan currently have Romelu Lukaku on loan, and may look to include the Belgian in any deal for Nicolo Barella.

Chelsea may look to bring Nicolo Barella in next summer.

Inter Milan have been exploring the possibility of extending Lukaku's loan, and things could be made a lot easier if there is a player exchange considered by both clubs.

Barella is reportedly valued at around £75million by Inter Milan, but that would not be the fee Chelsea will be expected to pay if Romelu Lukaku is involved in the deal.

