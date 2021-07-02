Report: Chelsea Considering Move For PSG Defender Marquinhos

Chelsea are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil defender Marquinhos, according to reports.

It was claimed Chelsea would attempt to bolster their centre-back options if Antonio Rudiger left the club this summer as the German Rudiger previously rejected talks of a new contract with Chelsea, prior to the European Championship.

According to the Mirror, via Football.London, Marquinhos could be the man as Marina Granovskaia identified the 27-year-old PSG defender as a target.

The Brazillian was the defensive partner of Thiago Silva at PSG Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel has previously worked with Marquinhos during his two year spell in Paris and it has been claimed that the German is a huge admirer of his former player.

Tuchel appreciates the defender's qualities, meaning that he could become a real option this summer.

Marquinhos formed a formidable partnership with Thiago Silva at PSG before Silva's move to Chelsea last summer.

Chelsea are considering the Brazillian due to his versatility, being able to operate in midfield if needed and he could act as cover in the middle of the park as Billy Gilmour moves on loan to Norwich City.

What has Tuchel said about Marquinhos?

Speaking to Ligue1.com, via Football.London, last year, Tuchel was full of praise for his former player.

He said: "He has all the qualities to play in midfield, and has a worker's mentality. He can help the defenders and the forwards at the same time. It's important that he's close to everybody as he's the boss.

Marquinhos played under Tuchel at PSG Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

"Marqui covers more ground than anybody else in the team and is valuable in the counter-pressing.

"If 'Marqui' needs to play at the back, then he will, but he has proven his ability in midfield, he can really push the team to its best level.

"He did that several times last season [2019/20], notably during the 'Final 8' [UEFA Champions League] in Portugal. He scored against Atalanta and Leipzig. He is exceptional."

