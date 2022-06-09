Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Interested In PSV's Ibrahim Sangare

Thomas Tuchel has big plans for Chelsea's summer transfer window and they might involve a midfielder from the Eredivisie.

Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that Chelsea, amongst many other clubs, including Manchester United, holds an interest in Ibrahim Sangare of PSV Eindhoven.  With the future of midfield stall-wart N'Golo Kante uncertain and transfer target Aurélien Tchouaméni opting for Madrid, a move for a defensive midfielder could be on the cards, with Sangare seeming a viable option. 

Ibrahim Sangare

The Ivorian was ever-present in his side's midfield this past season, making 49 appearances while racking up the most interceptions and second-most tackles in the Dutch top flight.  Kante likewise specializes in these categories, making Sangare a feasible candidate to deputize and potentially replace the Frenchman.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With a reported release clause of €35m and a desire to play in England, the 24-year-old will be in high demand this summer.  Chelsea will have to fend off Manchester United and potentially Liverpool should they wish to bolster their midfield with Sangare this summer. 

Read More Chelsea Coverage

Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals He Received Multiple Transfer Offers But Only Considered Chelsea & Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Set Huge Asking Price For Chelsea & Manchester United Target Wesley Fofana

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Todd Boehly
Transfer News

Chelsea Confirm First Transfer Of Todd Boehly Era As Defender Signs

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Emerson Palmieri
News

'I'll Be Happy' - Emerson Palmieri On Chelsea Future After Loan Spell At Lyon

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

'I Have One More Year On My Contract' Chelsea Star Discusses His Future At The Club Amid FC Barcelona Transfer Links

By Matt Thielen16 hours ago
imago1012064273h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku wants a return to Inter Milan following tough season at Chelsea

By Finn Glowacki16 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Swap Deal Involving Romelu Lukaku And Milan Skriniar

By Matt Thielen17 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Gabriel Jesus From Manchester City | Guardiola Values Him At £43M

By Matt Thielen17 hours ago