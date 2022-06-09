Report: Chelsea Interested In PSV's Ibrahim Sangare

Thomas Tuchel has big plans for Chelsea's summer transfer window and they might involve a midfielder from the Eredivisie.

Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that Chelsea, amongst many other clubs, including Manchester United, holds an interest in Ibrahim Sangare of PSV Eindhoven. With the future of midfield stall-wart N'Golo Kante uncertain and transfer target Aurélien Tchouaméni opting for Madrid, a move for a defensive midfielder could be on the cards, with Sangare seeming a viable option.

IMAGO / ANP

The Ivorian was ever-present in his side's midfield this past season, making 49 appearances while racking up the most interceptions and second-most tackles in the Dutch top flight. Kante likewise specializes in these categories, making Sangare a feasible candidate to deputize and potentially replace the Frenchman.

With a reported release clause of €35m and a desire to play in England, the 24-year-old will be in high demand this summer. Chelsea will have to fend off Manchester United and potentially Liverpool should they wish to bolster their midfield with Sangare this summer.

