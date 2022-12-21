Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Report: Chelsea Interested In Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Chelsea have registered interest in Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Spain has always been the land of technically gifted midfielders, and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is another product of that. Chelsea are interested in his signature.

Zubimendi has attracted some big clubs in the last few months due to his performances at club level, and with age on his side be would be an interesting prospect for Chelsea to go for.

The club want new midfielders, and Martin Zubimendi is another player now on their list.

Martin Zubimendi

Chelsea are interested in Martin Zubimendi.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has been a player of interest for clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United in recent months, and has now popped up on the radar of Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders in the coming months, with one likely coming in January. The club have a number of targets at the moment.

Zubimendi is 23-years old and usually plays defensive midfield for Sociedad. He is very comfortable on the ball and in the build up of play, something Chelsea lack currently. 

The Spaniard is expected to cost around €50million, with a current market value of €40million. 

Chelsea are expected to move for a midfielder in January and are currently working behind the scenes to narrow down which is the best option.

Nothing concrete has happened yet, but Zubimendi's name is one to keep an eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Wesley Fofana vs West Ham
News

Report: Wesley Fofana Expected Back In A Month

By Stephen Smith
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea The Main Frontrunners In Josko Gvardiol Chase

By Luka Foley
Tiemoue Bakayoko for AC Milan
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan In Talks With Tiemoue Bakayoko

By Luka Foley
Christopher Vivell
News

Chelsea Announce Christopher Vivell As New Technical Director

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
Media

'He's Very Nice' - Jorginho On Graham Potter

By Stephen Smith
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Romelu Lukaku Situation

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Chelsea Injury Updates: Mason Mount & Wesley Fofana

By Dylan McBennett