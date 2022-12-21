Report: Chelsea Interested In Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Spain has always been the land of technically gifted midfielders, and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is another product of that. Chelsea are interested in his signature.

Zubimendi has attracted some big clubs in the last few months due to his performances at club level, and with age on his side be would be an interesting prospect for Chelsea to go for.

The club want new midfielders, and Martin Zubimendi is another player now on their list.

Chelsea are interested in Martin Zubimendi. IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has been a player of interest for clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United in recent months, and has now popped up on the radar of Chelsea.

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders in the coming months, with one likely coming in January. The club have a number of targets at the moment.

Zubimendi is 23-years old and usually plays defensive midfield for Sociedad. He is very comfortable on the ball and in the build up of play, something Chelsea lack currently.

The Spaniard is expected to cost around €50million, with a current market value of €40million.

Chelsea are expected to move for a midfielder in January and are currently working behind the scenes to narrow down which is the best option.

Nothing concrete has happened yet, but Zubimendi's name is one to keep an eye on.

