Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Atletico Madrid Defender Jose Gimenez

A centre-back is set to be a priority alongside a midfielder and a right-back for Chelsea in the coming months, and there have been a number of central defenders linked heavily to the club.

Milan Skriniar was linked, but he looks to be signing a new deal at Inter Milan. Josko Gvardiol is still heavily linked, with that deal having huge potential.

A new link is Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, who is reportedly a defender Graham Potter admires.

Chelsea are interested in Jose Gimenez from Atletico Madrid. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are targeting Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, and it is said that Graham Potter is a big fan of the Uruguayan defender.

Chelsea know a defender needs to be signed to replace Thiago Silva who is entering into the twilight of his career, and a player like Gimenez could slot straight into the Chelsea defence.

Gimenez plays in one of the most defensive teams in Europe in Diego Simeone's Atleti, and has experience playing in a back three for the Spanish side.

Graham Potter is a huge admirer of Jose Gimenez. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Graham Potter has his eye on the defender, but there are of course other targets for Chelsea in terms of who they could bring in.

The World Cup break will likely be spent organising who they feel is the best fit for each priority position, and with his quality, it would be no surprise to see Chelsea move for Gimenez in January.

