Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Interested in Signing Barcelona & USMNT Star Sergino Dest

    Author:

    Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona and USMNT defender Sergino Dest, according to reports in Spain.

    The defender is a teammate of Christian Pulisic on the US Men's National Team and joined Barcelona from Ajac back in 2020.

    As per El Nacional via Barca Universal, Chelsea are keen on signing Dest from Barcelona.

    imago1007681240h

    Read More

    The report continues to state that Thomsa Tuchel believes the ex-Ajax star would be an ideal fit to play right wing-back in his system if signed.

    Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are the current options for Tuchel at wing-back but the Spaniard is utilised as the first choice centre-back on the right hand side of Chelsea's defence.

    The Blues missed out on Achraf Hakimi in the summer, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea and could dip back into the market for a wing-back.

    imago1007712855h

    The report continues to state that Dest would be open for a move to Chelsea, where he can challenge for titles and also earn bigger wages than at Barcelona whilst the system could also better suit his characteristics.

    It remains to be seen as to whether the interest will turn into a concrete bid but with Ronald Koeman's departure as Barcelona manager, the new boss who comes in may look to cash in on Dest.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (50)
    News

    Report: Olivier Giroud 'Shocked' at Chelsea Youngster Harvey Vale's Maturity

    27 seconds ago
    imago1007682317h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Interested in Signing Barcelona & USMNT Star Sergino Dest

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007405164h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Why He Joined Chelsea in the Summer

    1 hour ago
    imago1007582780h
    News

    'Mates' - Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Close Relationship Between Eduoard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga

    1 hour ago
    imago1007748296h
    Transfer News

    Report: AS Roma Target Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger for Sensational Return

    2 hours ago
    imago1007588286h
    News

    Report: Harvey Vale in Talks With Chelsea Over Contract Extension After First Team Inclusion

    1 hour ago
    imago1007760623h
    Transfer News

    Report: Jose Mourinho's AS Roma Showing Interest in Chelsea Star Ruben Loftus-Cheek

    1 hour ago
    imago1007758972h
    News

    'It's Been Too Long' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Return to Chelsea Action

    3 hours ago