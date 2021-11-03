Report: Chelsea Interested in Signing Barcelona & USMNT Star Sergino Dest

Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona and USMNT defender Sergino Dest, according to reports in Spain.

The defender is a teammate of Christian Pulisic on the US Men's National Team and joined Barcelona from Ajac back in 2020.

As per El Nacional via Barca Universal, Chelsea are keen on signing Dest from Barcelona.

The report continues to state that Thomsa Tuchel believes the ex-Ajax star would be an ideal fit to play right wing-back in his system if signed.

Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are the current options for Tuchel at wing-back but the Spaniard is utilised as the first choice centre-back on the right hand side of Chelsea's defence.

The Blues missed out on Achraf Hakimi in the summer, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea and could dip back into the market for a wing-back.

The report continues to state that Dest would be open for a move to Chelsea, where he can challenge for titles and also earn bigger wages than at Barcelona whilst the system could also better suit his characteristics.

It remains to be seen as to whether the interest will turn into a concrete bid but with Ronald Koeman's departure as Barcelona manager, the new boss who comes in may look to cash in on Dest.

