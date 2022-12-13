Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Benfica's Diego Moreira

Chelsea are continuing their search for youth, and they've registered interested in Benfica winger Diego Moreira. It is another example of the change in policy at Chelsea.

Moreira is currently at Benfica B and is 18-years of age. He has played for both Belgium and Portugal at youth level, but hasn't appeared for Belgium since under-15 level.

Jorge Mendes is the agent of the highly rated youngster.

Chelsea are interested in signing Diego Moreira. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the Mirror, Chelsea are interested in signing Benfica youngster Diego Moreira. They are said to be using the influence of Jorge Mendes to try secure the signature.

Moreira has been compared to former Manchester United winger Nani, and Chelsea will be hoping he can at least achieve half of what he did at the Red's.

The Benfica player can play on either wing, but does prefer to play on the left.

Chelsea have scouted Moreira for a while, and are interested in possibly making a move for the youngster in the coming months.

The Blue's will be looking to get their hands Moreira after missing out on Endrick. Endrick chose Real Madrid over Chelsea, and they may not want to make the same mistake with Moreira.

For now it's just interest from Chelsea with no official move made. The club will continue to monitor the player, and could make a move in the future.

Read More Chelsea Stories: