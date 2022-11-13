Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Brentford Striker Ivan Toney

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea and Graham Potter have interest in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney may have put some unwanted attention on England manager Gareth Southgate yesterday with his two goals against Manchester City, but he brought some attention on himself from the big clubs in the league.

The attention is likely to have already been there before, with Toney scoring the joint most goals alongside Harry Kane in the Premier League in 2022. He would be the perfect striker for Chelsea to sign, and they look to be trying to sign him.

Graham Potter has interest in bringing Ivan Toney into the club.

Ivan Toney

Chelsea have interest in signing Ivan Toney.

According to Fichajes, Graham Potter and Chelsea have interest in bringing Ivan Toney into the club, with Chelsea desperate to sign a new number nine for the next few years.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is coming to the end of his career, and Toney is a target Chelsea believe can take over from the Gambian striker.

The forward position is a priority area for Chelsea to strengthen, and Todd Boehly is really interested in pumping some much needed funds into the club as he looks to steer a revolution.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted by some top clubs from the Premier League.

Toney would be available for around £60million, with Brentford having some strength in their negotiations stance with the player having 2-years left on his current deal at the club.

Chelsea will be looking to sign a new striker in the coming months, and Ivan Toney could indeed be that man.

