Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Brighton Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

With the news circulating about Edouard Mendy possibly leaving Chelsea in the coming weeks or months, the club will have replacements earmarked. Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could be one of those players.

Graham Potter had a great relationship with the Spanish keeper, who turned into one of the best in the league under the tutelage of the Chelsea manager. Potter may look to bring Sanchez to Stamford Bridge.

It could take a decent fee, but it's a deal Chelsea may be interested in doing.

Chelsea are interested in Robert Sanchez. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to 90min, Chelsea have interest in signing Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but unfortunately for the Blue's, they're not alone.

Manchester United share the interest for Sanchez, and could make a move for the Brighton goalkeeper in the coming months. Erik Ten Hag is rumoured to want a more proactive goalkeeper.

Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea, and the club want to have a replacement ready if the Senegal international does decide a move away could benefit him. The situation is up in the air, with Mendy currently unsure of his next move as of yet.

Manchester United could battle Chelsea for Robert Sanchez. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sanchez will go the upcoming World Cup with Spain, and if he plays in the tournament could really stake his claim for a big move to a top six club in the coming transfer window.

Nothing imminent as of yet, but there is definite interest for Chelsea in Robert Sanchez.

