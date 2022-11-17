Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Brighton Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

IMAGO / Colorsport

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Brighton Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

With the news circulating about Edouard Mendy possibly leaving Chelsea in the coming weeks or months, the club will have replacements earmarked. Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could be one of those players.

Graham Potter had a great relationship with the Spanish keeper, who turned into one of the best in the league under the tutelage of the Chelsea manager. Potter may look to bring Sanchez to Stamford Bridge.

It could take a decent fee, but it's a deal Chelsea may be interested in doing.

Robert Sanchez

Chelsea are interested in Robert Sanchez.

According to 90min, Chelsea have interest in signing Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but unfortunately for the Blue's, they're not alone.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United share the interest for Sanchez, and could make a move for the Brighton goalkeeper in the coming months. Erik Ten Hag is rumoured to want a more proactive goalkeeper.

Edouard Mendy could leave Chelsea, and the club want to have a replacement ready if the Senegal international does decide a move away could benefit him. The situation is up in the air, with Mendy currently unsure of his next move as of yet.

Robert Sanchez

Manchester United could battle Chelsea for Robert Sanchez.

Sanchez will go the upcoming World Cup with Spain, and if he plays in the tournament could really stake his claim for a big move to a top six club in the coming transfer window.

Nothing imminent as of yet, but there is definite interest for Chelsea in Robert Sanchez.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Midfielder Mason

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
News

Report: Inter Milan And Juventus Keen On N'Golo Kante

By Luka Foley
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayern Leverkusen

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja
News

Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury

By Luka Foley
Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan And Juventus Want N'Golo Kante In January

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'

By Stephen Smith