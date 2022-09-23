Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella

Chelsea have an interest in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a midfielder, but the midfielder they're hunting for on this occasion has more than one club looking to sign him. Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella is one of the most wanted midfielder's in the game today, and Chelsea have now registered their interest.

Barella has shone in recent seasons for Inter Milan, and is now being mentioned among the elite level in terms of midfielders in the world.

Chelsea need midfield reinforcements, and they may turn to Barella in their search of finding them.

Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella tonight against England.

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Chelsea are interested in signing Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan. Barella is a highly rated midfielder, and Chelsea aren't the only club interested in his signature.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool also have an interest in Barella, and could possibly move for him if their pursuit of main target Jude Bellingham falls through. Chelsea also have an interest in Bellingham, so the current dynamic is interesting.

Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella could solve Chelsea's midfield woes.

Chelsea are poised to make a move for Barella, who is valued at around £55million by Inter Milan. 

Midfield is an area Chelsea and Graham Potter know they need to strengthen, and they intend to do so in the coming months. Defence was the priority in the summer, but now in order for Chelsea to return to that elite level it will have to be midfield and the forward line that gets the attention.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Leandro Trossard
News

Leandro Trossard Discusses Losing Graham Potter At Brighton

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Chelsea Should Look To Sign Edson Alvarez After The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

International Round-Up: Reece James, Kai Havertz & Raheem Sterling

By Dylan McBennett
Gabriel Slonina
Features/Opinions

Report: Brad Friedel Believes Gabriel Slonina Is One For The Future

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic v West Ham
Features/Opinions

Report: Brad Friedel Believes Christian Pulisic Will Benefit From Thomas Tuchel's Departure

By Dylan McBennett
Stefano Pioli
News

AC Milan Boss Stefano Pioli Speaks On Chelsea's Chances against The Italian Side Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Connor Dossi-White
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees To Salary Cut Talks Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: A Contract Extension For N'Golo Kante At Chelsea Is Not Close

By Dylan McBennett