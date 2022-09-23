Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella

Chelsea are on the hunt for a midfielder, but the midfielder they're hunting for on this occasion has more than one club looking to sign him. Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella is one of the most wanted midfielder's in the game today, and Chelsea have now registered their interest.

Barella has shone in recent seasons for Inter Milan, and is now being mentioned among the elite level in terms of midfielders in the world.

Chelsea need midfield reinforcements, and they may turn to Barella in their search of finding them.

Nicolo Barella tonight against England. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Chelsea are interested in signing Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan. Barella is a highly rated midfielder, and Chelsea aren't the only club interested in his signature.

Liverpool also have an interest in Barella, and could possibly move for him if their pursuit of main target Jude Bellingham falls through. Chelsea also have an interest in Bellingham, so the current dynamic is interesting.

Nicolo Barella could solve Chelsea's midfield woes. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Chelsea are poised to make a move for Barella, who is valued at around £55million by Inter Milan.

Midfield is an area Chelsea and Graham Potter know they need to strengthen, and they intend to do so in the coming months. Defence was the priority in the summer, but now in order for Chelsea to return to that elite level it will have to be midfield and the forward line that gets the attention.

Read More Chelsea Stories