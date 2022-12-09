Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Josip Juranovic From Celtic

Croatian defender Josip Juranovic has just put in a seriously impressive performance to help his country beat Brazil to reach the World Cup final, and he has been on Chelsea's radar for a while.

The interest dates back to the summer when Chelsea had monitored the Celtic defender, and it is still standing today. That performance can't have done him any harm.

Chelsea are actively looking to sign a right-back in January.

Josip Juranovic in action for Croatia against Brazil.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea had Josip Juranovic on their radar in the summer, and that has not changed. The club are still interested in the Celtic defender.

Chelsea are adamant on signing a right-back to help provide competition for Reece James and depth in the position, and Juranovic could be the player they turn to.

Celtic are ready to allow the player to leave, with a replacement already lined up in the event that he does leave the club.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier that the player was one to keep an eye on in 2023, and Chelsea may be the ones keeping a very close eye on the defender.

There are other targets on the list, with Denzel Dumfries topping it, but Juranovic could be a cheaper alternative. Celtic will sell, and Chelsea are likely to have no problems convincing the player to join the club in January.

